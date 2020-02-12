National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,833 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of National Instruments worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 40.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in National Instruments by 30.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 404,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after buying an additional 93,502 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 106.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in National Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 61,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. National Instruments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. ValuEngine upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,789 shares of company stock worth $433,601. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

