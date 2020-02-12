National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 22,160 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,554,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Mowry sold 3,215 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $201,998.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,535 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,088. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of National Research by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Research by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 39.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:NRC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.14. National Research has a 12-month low of $37.57 and a 12-month high of $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 130.25% and a net margin of 25.01%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

