National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.90-2.94 for the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.29.

National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 501,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,124. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.09. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

