NBT Bank N A NY Sells 2,834 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.2% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 45,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $124.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day moving average is $122.06. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $97.75 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

