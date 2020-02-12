Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.59

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Ncondezi Energy Ltd (LON:NCCL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.59 and traded as low as $5.02. Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 218,839 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 million and a P/E ratio of -6.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00.

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal fired power plant and mine in Mozambique. It operates in Mine Project and Power Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ncondezi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ncondezi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit