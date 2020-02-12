Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.59

Ncondezi Energy Ltd (LON:NCCL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.59 and traded as low as $5.02. Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 218,839 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 million and a P/E ratio of -6.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00.

About Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of thermal coal fired power plant and mine in Mozambique. It operates in Mine Project and Power Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ncondezi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ncondezi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.