NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases Earnings Results

NCR (NYSE:NCR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. NCR had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. NCR updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.75-2.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.
NYSE:NCR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 52,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,539. NCR has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 1.62.
In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.
