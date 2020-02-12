NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases Earnings Results

NCR (NYSE:NCR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. NCR had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. NCR updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.75-2.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

NYSE:NCR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 52,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,539. NCR has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on NCR in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

