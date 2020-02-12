Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag Sells 1,894 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ NFLX opened at $373.69 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.16.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
