New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 16,003 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of PPG Industries worth $81,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $121.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.44 and a twelve month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

