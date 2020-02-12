New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $78,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 37.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $78,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.00. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit