New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $78,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 37.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $78,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.00. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

