New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.34% of AutoZone worth $97,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,368,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 1,048.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price objective (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.40.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,051.22 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $882.87 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,133.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

