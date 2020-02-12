New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,215 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Autodesk worth $92,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,766,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Autodesk by 18.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,346,803 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $346,623,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,065 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 259,695 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 20.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,712,000 after purchasing an additional 171,954 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 5,770.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after purchasing an additional 170,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $205.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

