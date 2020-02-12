New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $70.09 Million Stock Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.84% of BIO-TECHNE worth $70,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 129,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.47. The company had a trading volume of 120,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.10 and a 200 day moving average of $206.74. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52-week low of $178.28 and a 52-week high of $223.29.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $2,444,120.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,476.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at $584,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,313 shares of company stock worth $14,482,152. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

