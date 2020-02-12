New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Workday worth $67,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Workday by 445.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Workday from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.27.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $1,239,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.11. The stock had a trading volume of 69,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of -95.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $151.06 and a twelve month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

