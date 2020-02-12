New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,643 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $73,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,261,000 after buying an additional 93,777 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $158.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.52. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $113.23 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

