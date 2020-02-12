New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,757 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 910,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,757 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $72,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after buying an additional 40,156 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of MANH stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.20. 5,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,309. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.64 and a 1 year high of $90.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

