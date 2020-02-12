Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,636 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $65,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 9,148.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 20,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,865,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $45.71. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.16.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $141,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,820 shares of company stock worth $1,713,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

