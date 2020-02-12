Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $528.20

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $528.20 and traded as low as $490.00. Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at $500.00, with a volume of 58,845 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $432.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 528.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 527.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.