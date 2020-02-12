Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 128.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,532 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806,410 shares during the quarter. Nextera Energy Partners comprises 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $75,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,209,276 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $63,898,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 265,356 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,218,000 after purchasing an additional 261,722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 311,816 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,957 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NEP. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.79.

NEP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $58.33. 4,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,177. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.23.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -141.72%.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

