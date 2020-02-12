Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 4.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,066 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 255,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in Nike by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 144,781 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.76. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

