Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NBL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.56. 9,178,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,420,094. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBL. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

