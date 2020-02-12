North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:NRT opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.53. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 8,327.43% and a net margin of 90.83%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

