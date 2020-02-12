Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Northrim BanCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Northrim BanCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 99,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

