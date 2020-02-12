Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF)’s stock price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51, approximately 1,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 195 owned and leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Caribbean, South America, and South-East Asia.

