Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,986,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,004 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Nutrien worth $190,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Nutrien by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 35,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.26.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

