Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NEA)

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,793. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

In other Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd news, insider Newman Robert 812,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

