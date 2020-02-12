Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. 5,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,725. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

