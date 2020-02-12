Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of JFR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,846. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

