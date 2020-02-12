Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NAN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. 18,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,279. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

