Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAN)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NAN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. 18,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,279. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Dividend History for Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit