Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

JSD traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $15.32. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,798. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $16.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

