Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

JSD traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $15.32. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,798. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $16.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Dividend History for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)

