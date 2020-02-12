NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Updates Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17.

NYMT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,747. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 112.90, a current ratio of 112.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.75. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 93.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NYMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

