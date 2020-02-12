Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) Short Interest Up 23.6% in January

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 481.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. 116,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,337. The company has a market capitalization of $212.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 12,217.59% and a negative return on equity of 174.16%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

