Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.40. The company had a trading volume of 856,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,266. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $121.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,385.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at $653,765,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,681 shares of company stock valued at $10,965,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortinet from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

