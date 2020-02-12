Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.55. 990,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,471. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.48.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.