Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,991,000 after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,221,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,072,000 after buying an additional 153,761 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 935,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,767,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,730,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 13.6% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 336,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,401,000 after buying an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $126.10. 372,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.64. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $102.25 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.89.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $908,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

