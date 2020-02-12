Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 287.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in TransUnion by 64.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.51. 1,280,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,733. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $58.25 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,728.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,241,815.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,648 shares of company stock worth $10,392,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.