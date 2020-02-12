Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim bought 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 559,624 shares of company stock worth $11,142,827 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,569,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,593,325. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

