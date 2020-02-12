Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,793 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.32. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $249.00.
In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 9,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.75, for a total value of $2,044,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,378 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,742 shares of company stock worth $24,453,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
