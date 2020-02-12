Oakbrook Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 265.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 942.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.58.

Shares of MSI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.67. 1,173,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.38 and a 200-day moving average of $169.43. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $135.97 and a 52 week high of $186.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

