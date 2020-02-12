Oakbrook Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Global Payments from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.22.

Global Payments stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.65. 2,531,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,521. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.72 and a 200 day moving average of $174.15. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $206.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,822.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $104,022.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $328,062 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

