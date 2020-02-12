Oakbrook Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,387,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,053,000 after purchasing an additional 272,675 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,451,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 203,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,418,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,914,502.20. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,634. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average of $59.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

