Oakbrook Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 19,875 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in American Express by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 27,666 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in American Express by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,112,089 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $138,444,000 after buying an additional 72,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its position in American Express by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 148,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,915. American Express has a one year low of $106.24 and a one year high of $138.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

