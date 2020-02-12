Oakbrook Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,750 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 935,321 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $12.69 on Wednesday, reaching $303.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,361. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $305.00. The company has a market cap of $271.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

