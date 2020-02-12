Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,487 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,491 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 0.6% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Boeing by 19.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $454,821,000 after acquiring an additional 195,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $347.45. 4,410,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,933,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

