Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 21,418 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,418 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,982,543. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $115.85. 4,730,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,407. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.56. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Nomura lowered their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.