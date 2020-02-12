Oceanlab Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (OCL)

Oceanlab (CURRENCY:OCL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Oceanlab has traded 52.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oceanlab has a total market capitalization of $1,803.00 and $4.00 worth of Oceanlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oceanlab token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oceanlab alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.29 or 0.03485478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00255737 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00030843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00150465 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010159 BTC.

Oceanlab Token Profile

Oceanlab uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2017. Oceanlab’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,500,000 tokens. Oceanlab’s official website is www.oceanlab.eu . The Reddit community for Oceanlab is /r/oceanlab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oceanlab’s official Twitter account is @oceanlab_eu and its Facebook page is accessible here

Oceanlab Token Trading

Oceanlab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oceanlab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oceanlab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oceanlab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oceanlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oceanlab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.