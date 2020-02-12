Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONB. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Boenning Scattergood cut Old National Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,241,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,576,000 after acquiring an additional 862,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,589,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,524,000 after acquiring an additional 757,477 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,869,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,526,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

