Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:OPY)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $355.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $295.88 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Dividend History for Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit