Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $355.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $295.88 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

