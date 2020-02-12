Orbs Price Tops $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Orbs has a total market cap of $21.47 million and $2.20 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.41 or 0.03569267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00247370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00143499 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003041 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs’ genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,036,224,208 tokens. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

