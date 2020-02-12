Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 22,912 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after buying an additional 2,664,871 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after buying an additional 2,383,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after buying an additional 1,809,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,256,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,565,467. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.86 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

