Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $119.34. 49,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,081. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.82. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $105.13 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, First Analysis cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

